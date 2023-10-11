John Prine's old jukebox. Photo: Courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The family of late singer-songwriter John Prine donated one of his prized possessions — an intricately decorated 1942 Wurlitzer jukebox — to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum over the weekend.

Why it matters: The jukebox, now on display, offers a fascinating window into the mind of a songwriting legend who counted Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson as admirers.

Prine, who died in 2020, filled the jukebox with a selection that included country, pop, R&B and a sprinkling of Christmas carols.

Flashback: The jukebox was initially a gift to Prine from fellow songwriter Steve Goodman, who gave it as thanks after they teamed up to write the 1970s country hit "You Never Even Called Me by My Name."

Prine was an uncredited co-writer on the track and did not accept royalties for the song.

The intrigue: Prine initially declined credit because he thought the song, which intentionally dipped into country music cliches, might be considered insulting. The song subsequently became a 1975 country hit for David Allan Coe, but Prine didn't change his mind.