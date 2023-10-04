28 mins ago - News
Nashville-themed Monopoly board unveiled
Music City officially has its own version of Monopoly loaded with local landmarks, including The Parthenon, the Grand Ole Opry and Radnor Lake.
- The Nashville-specific board game was unveiled Tuesday and is for sale now.
State of play: The Ryman Auditorium and the Batman Building got the ultimate prize of replacing the Boardwalk and Park Place marquee spaces.
The intrigue: The game drew on resident suggestions to fill out the famous squares. Many referenced tourist-friendly staples. But there were a few interesting choices.
- For one, Broadway and Lower Broad got separate spaces, but both had pictures of the neon signs of Lower Broadway.
