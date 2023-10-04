Nashville-themed Monopoly board unveiled

Share on email (opens in new window)

Music City officially has its own version of Monopoly loaded with local landmarks, including The Parthenon, the Grand Ole Opry and Radnor Lake.

The Nashville-specific board game was unveiled Tuesday and is for sale now.

State of play: The Ryman Auditorium and the Batman Building got the ultimate prize of replacing the Boardwalk and Park Place marquee spaces.

The intrigue: The game drew on resident suggestions to fill out the famous squares. Many referenced tourist-friendly staples. But there were a few interesting choices.