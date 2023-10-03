2 hours ago - Things to Do

Nashville New Year's Eve concert headliners unveiled

Nate Rau
Lainey Wilson singing on stage.

Lainey Wilson in August. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson will close out her year of dominating country music by headlining Nashville's free New Year's Eve celebration downtown.

  • Thomas Rhett and Lynard Skynard are the other headliners for the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. The city's New Year's Eve party has become one of the largest in the nation.

Zoom in: Wilson led all artists in CMA nominations this year with nine, including the prestigious Artist of the Year award.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: As you probably guessed, Adam and I will be in the front row screaming our lungs out for Skynard to play "Free Bird."

