Nashville New Year's Eve concert headliners unveiled

Lainey Wilson will close out her year of dominating country music by headlining Nashville's free New Year's Eve celebration downtown.

Thomas Rhett and Lynard Skynard are the other headliners for the New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. The city's New Year's Eve party has become one of the largest in the nation.

Zoom in: Wilson led all artists in CMA nominations this year with nine, including the prestigious Artist of the Year award.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: As you probably guessed, Adam and I will be in the front row screaming our lungs out for Skynard to play "Free Bird."