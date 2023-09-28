Nashville Zoo has matchmaking plans for Andean bears

The newest arrival to the Nashville Zoo is a 10-year-old Andean bear named Pinocchio, who features dark fur and a bit of a blonde goatee.

Details: Pinocchio came to the Nashville Zoo in July and underwent a quarantine period as he got used to his new habitat.

Roarthy of your time: The zoo's Andean bear exhibit won top honors for exhibit design from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2019.

Mate of play: Pinocchio is the subject of a matchmaking plan, as executives hope he is a breeding partner for the zoo's other Andean bear Luka.

The Nashville Zoo tried unsuccessfully to pair Luka with male bear Muniri, who was then sent to a zoo in Indiana.

Pinocchio fathered three cubs at his previous zoo in Maryland.

Flash fur-ward: Pinocchio was rescued as an abandoned cub in the countryside of Ecuador. He was deemed unfit to be released back into the wild.

Be smart: There are believed to be about 18,000 Andean bears living in the wild. They are native to the mountains of South America.