Tennessee Republican leaders form group to consider rejecting federal education funding
Tennessee's top Republican lawmakers are forming a group to consider rejecting federal education funding for the state's K-12 schools.
Flashback: House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) proposed turning down $1.8 billion in federal money earlier this year.
Why it matters: Tennessee would be the first state to turn down federal education funding. The new working group of 10 lawmakers could move that concept closer to reality.
- The group will consider the regulations and requirements that come along with the federal funding, and if the state could step in and fill that funding gap itself, according to a joint announcement from Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge).
What he's saying: "Any time the federal government sends money, there are always strings attached to those dollars, and there is always a possibility that it opens the state up to other regulations or restrictions," Sexton said in a statement.
- "This working group will help provide a clearer picture of how much autonomy Tennessee truly has in educating our students."
The other side: "Federal funds are crucial in supporting students with special needs, English language learners, and those from low-income families," state Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis), who is one of the Democrats on the panel, said in a statement.
- "The harsh consequences of rejecting this $1.8 billion in funding cannot be overstated," she said. "Through this committee, I will advocate that Tennessee keep accepting these necessary funds."
Of note: The group includes eight Republicans and two Democrats. They have not set a time for the first meeting.
