Tennessee Republican leaders form group to consider rejecting federal education funding

Tennessee's top Republican lawmakers are forming a group to consider rejecting federal education funding for the state's K-12 schools.

Flashback: House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) proposed turning down $1.8 billion in federal money earlier this year.

Why it matters: Tennessee would be the first state to turn down federal education funding. The new working group of 10 lawmakers could move that concept closer to reality.

The group will consider the regulations and requirements that come along with the federal funding, and if the state could step in and fill that funding gap itself, according to a joint announcement from Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge).

What he's saying: "Any time the federal government sends money, there are always strings attached to those dollars, and there is always a possibility that it opens the state up to other regulations or restrictions," Sexton said in a statement.

"This working group will help provide a clearer picture of how much autonomy Tennessee truly has in educating our students."

The other side: "Federal funds are crucial in supporting students with special needs, English language learners, and those from low-income families," state Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis), who is one of the Democrats on the panel, said in a statement.

"The harsh consequences of rejecting this $1.8 billion in funding cannot be overstated," she said. "Through this committee, I will advocate that Tennessee keep accepting these necessary funds."

Of note: The group includes eight Republicans and two Democrats. They have not set a time for the first meeting.