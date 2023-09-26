Nashville breweries win at Great American Beer Fest

Blackstone Brewing Company, the elder of Nashville's craft brewery scene, won big at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver over the weekend.

Details: Blackstone, which opened in 1994 before the local craft brewery explosion, won a gold medal for its Pumpkin Ale in the pumpkin beer category.

Nashville Brewing Co., an homage to the city's brewing past, also won gold for its Nashville Light in the light lager category. Nashville Brewing Company beers are brewed in partnership with Blackstone.

What he's saying: Blackstone celebrated its wins in a post on the brewery's Instagram page. "What better way to celebrate the first day of fall than with two 1st place medal-winning beers?!"

The big picture: Other Nashville-area breweries also went home with hardware. Barrique Brewing & Blending won gold in the wood- and barrel-aged sour category for its Wet Hop Strata.