Tennessee Democrats back Biden's gun violence office

Three Tennessee lawmakers will be on hand Friday for President Biden's official announcement about forming a new federal office focusing on gun violence prevention.

Details: State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, state Rep. Karen Camper and state Rep. Harold Love will attend the announcement, according to a press release from Senate Democrats.

Why it matters: Gun control measures face long odds in Tennessee due to opposition from Republican lawmakers.

The legislature recently completed a special session without seriously considering a proposal to temporarily block someone from guns if they are deemed a threat to themselves or to others. Gov. Bill Lee supported the measure, but most conservative lawmakers rejected it outright.

In Tennessee, the focus has been on incentivizing the safe storage of guns and funding programs to address mental health issues.

Zoom in: The new department "will coordinate efforts across the federal government and will offer help and guidance to states struggling with increasing gun violence," according to The Associated Press.

What they're saying: "Tennesseans deserve better than what they're getting from our state government so we are thrilled to play a part in this announcement and we look forward to helping this office realize its potential," Akbari and Love said in a joint statement.