29 mins ago - News

Tennessee Democrats back Biden's gun violence office

Nate Rau

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Three Tennessee lawmakers will be on hand Friday for President Biden's official announcement about forming a new federal office focusing on gun violence prevention.

Details: State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, state Rep. Karen Camper and state Rep. Harold Love will attend the announcement, according to a press release from Senate Democrats.

Why it matters: Gun control measures face long odds in Tennessee due to opposition from Republican lawmakers.

Zoom in: The new department "will coordinate efforts across the federal government and will offer help and guidance to states struggling with increasing gun violence," according to The Associated Press.

What they're saying: "Tennesseans deserve better than what they're getting from our state government so we are thrilled to play a part in this announcement and we look forward to helping this office realize its potential," Akbari and Love said in a joint statement.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more