Work-from-home trend continues in Nashville

Nearly 1 in 5 Nashville area workers did their jobs from home in 2022, according to new Census figures released last week.

Why it matters: Although it was spurred out of necessity by the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home is proving to be more than a fad.

By the numbers: With 19.4% of its workforce working from home, Nashville outpaced the national average of 15.2% last year.

Nashville's percentage of at-home workers dropped slightly from 20.6% in 2021.

By comparison, Axios' Sam Baker and Simran Parwani report that Boulder, Colorado, had the highest work-from-home percentage at 32%.

The other side: Mississippi has the lowest share of remote workers in the U.S., at just 5.5%. The Southeast generally is well below the national average.

Still, every state has more remote workers now than in 2019, before the pandemic began.

And even after two years, the trend line is barely moving. Nationwide, the share of people working from home declined by less than 3 percentage points between 2021 and 2022, according to the Census figures.

