Work-from-home trend continues in Nashville
Nearly 1 in 5 Nashville area workers did their jobs from home in 2022, according to new Census figures released last week.
Why it matters: Although it was spurred out of necessity by the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home is proving to be more than a fad.
By the numbers: With 19.4% of its workforce working from home, Nashville outpaced the national average of 15.2% last year.
- Nashville's percentage of at-home workers dropped slightly from 20.6% in 2021.
- By comparison, Axios' Sam Baker and Simran Parwani report that Boulder, Colorado, had the highest work-from-home percentage at 32%.
The other side: Mississippi has the lowest share of remote workers in the U.S., at just 5.5%. The Southeast generally is well below the national average.
- Still, every state has more remote workers now than in 2019, before the pandemic began.
- And even after two years, the trend line is barely moving. Nationwide, the share of people working from home declined by less than 3 percentage points between 2021 and 2022, according to the Census figures.
Be smart: Read Baker and Parwani's full report, including the impact working from home is having on downtown office hubs.
