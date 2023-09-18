16 mins ago - News
Tennessee tourism spending soared in 2022
Visitors to Tennessee spent $29 billion while traveling through the state last year, according to a new state report measuring the financial impact of tourism.
- That's a 19% increase over 2021.
Why it matters: Tourism is one of Tennessee's top industries. The visitor spending generated $2.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.
Zoom in: The report found Davidson County was the top driver of direct visitor spending in 2022, accounting for more than $9.9 billion. (That's up 35% compared to 2021.)
- If not for these tourism-generated taxes, the report says, Nashville households would each pay $3,477 more in state and local taxes.
By the numbers: 141 million people visited Tennessee last year, according to the report.
