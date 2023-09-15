Nashville: The city where DJ'ing is part of mayoral politics
In Music City, it turns out DJ'ing is part of mayoral politics.
On his way to victory in the mayor's race, O'Connell stopped by Grimey's record store this summer for a DJ set.
- He followed in the footsteps of former Mayor Megan Barry, who DJ'd at Grimey's in 2016.
Future mayoral hopefuls, take note: "All the coolest mayors DJ at Grimey's," store co-owner Doyle Davis tells Axios.
