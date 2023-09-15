Nashville: The city where DJ'ing is part of mayoral politics

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Mayor Megan Barry and Mayor-elect Freddie O'Connell put their records on. Photos: Courtesy of Doyle Davis, courtesy of the O'Connell campaign

In Music City, it turns out DJ'ing is part of mayoral politics.

On his way to victory in the mayor's race, O'Connell stopped by Grimey's record store this summer for a DJ set.

He followed in the footsteps of former Mayor Megan Barry, who DJ'd at Grimey's in 2016.

Future mayoral hopefuls, take note: "All the coolest mayors DJ at Grimey's," store co-owner Doyle Davis tells Axios.