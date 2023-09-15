44 mins ago - News

Nashville: The city where DJ'ing is part of mayoral politics

Adam Tamburin
Composite of Megan Barry and Freddie O'Connell spinning records.

Former Mayor Megan Barry and Mayor-elect Freddie O'Connell put their records on. Photos: Courtesy of Doyle Davis, courtesy of the O'Connell campaign

In Music City, it turns out DJ'ing is part of mayoral politics.

On his way to victory in the mayor's race, O'Connell stopped by Grimey's record store this summer for a DJ set.

  • He followed in the footsteps of former Mayor Megan Barry, who DJ'd at Grimey's in 2016.

Future mayoral hopefuls, take note: "All the coolest mayors DJ at Grimey's," store co-owner Doyle Davis tells Axios.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more