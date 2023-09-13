Fisk University picks new president

Fisk University on Tuesday announced that Agenia Walker Clark will take the reins as the institution's 18th president in November.

Clark previously served as CEO of the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee for 19 years.

Driving the news: The selection caps a yearlong search. After previous president Vann Newkirk left in 2022, the board "unanimously agreed" new leadership was needed.

What they're saying: "Dr. Clark's lifelong dedication to improving the lives of young people, along with her unique combination of fundraising and brand-building skills, are exactly what Fisk needs today," Fisk board chair Juliette Pryor said in a statement.

Clark touted Fisk's legacy of educating civil rights pioneers in her own statement.

"To serve a new generation of brilliant, socially minded students … is surely the honor of my lifetime," Clark said.

Zoom in: Clark has deep roots in Middle Tennessee. Before working with the Girl Scouts, she was an executive with the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation and a human resources official at Vanderbilt University.