Fisk University picks new president
Fisk University on Tuesday announced that Agenia Walker Clark will take the reins as the institution's 18th president in November.
- Clark previously served as CEO of the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee for 19 years.
Driving the news: The selection caps a yearlong search. After previous president Vann Newkirk left in 2022, the board "unanimously agreed" new leadership was needed.
What they're saying: "Dr. Clark's lifelong dedication to improving the lives of young people, along with her unique combination of fundraising and brand-building skills, are exactly what Fisk needs today," Fisk board chair Juliette Pryor said in a statement.
- Clark touted Fisk's legacy of educating civil rights pioneers in her own statement.
- "To serve a new generation of brilliant, socially minded students … is surely the honor of my lifetime," Clark said.
Zoom in: Clark has deep roots in Middle Tennessee. Before working with the Girl Scouts, she was an executive with the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation and a human resources official at Vanderbilt University.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.