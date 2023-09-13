1 hour ago - News

Fisk University picks new president

Adam Tamburin

Agenia Clark. Photo: courtesy of Agenia Clark

Fisk University on Tuesday announced that Agenia Walker Clark will take the reins as the institution's 18th president in November.

  • Clark previously served as CEO of the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee for 19 years.

Driving the news: The selection caps a yearlong search. After previous president Vann Newkirk left in 2022, the board "unanimously agreed" new leadership was needed.

What they're saying: "Dr. Clark's lifelong dedication to improving the lives of young people, along with her unique combination of fundraising and brand-building skills, are exactly what Fisk needs today," Fisk board chair Juliette Pryor said in a statement.

Zoom in: Clark has deep roots in Middle Tennessee. Before working with the Girl Scouts, she was an executive with the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation and a human resources official at Vanderbilt University.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more