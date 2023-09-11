A picture of the white sedan that police say was involved in a road rage shooting Friday night. Photo courtesy of Nashville police

Nashville police say Chancery Court Judge I'Ashea Myles was a victim in "an apparent random act of road rage" Friday when someone fired a gun into the car she was driving on Interstate 440.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for more information in the case.

Gunfire hit Myles' passenger in the hand and leg. The passenger, who police identified as a 25-year-old Nashville resident, is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Broken glass hit Myles, but she wasn't otherwise injured.

The details: Myles was driving a Toyota Prius westbound on I-440 when the shooting took place at about 8:50pm, police said. Investigators said a speeding white sedan was weaving in and out of the interstate traffic and passed the Prius on the left shoulder.

Then the sedan swerved into a lane to the right of the Prius and slowed down before someone inside opened fire onto the Prius' passenger side.

Police got images of the white sedan from interstate cameras and are looking for more information on the car.

What they're saying: "We'd like to thank our friends, family, neighbors, and the entire Nashville community for the outpouring of support after this unfortunate and dangerous road rage incident," Myles and the shooting victim said in a statement distributed by police.

"We are deeply saddened and angered by this senseless attack and hope those responsible are caught and brought to justice."

Myles oversees civil cases in Davidson County Chancery Court. She was elected last year.