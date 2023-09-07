Tyler Childers adds two Nashville dates to 2024 tour

Share on email (opens in new window)

Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers included a pair of Bridgestone Arena shows for his 2024 tour, the latest evidence of his soaring popularity in Nashville.

Details: Childers will play Bridgestone April 18-19. The verified fans presale begins Sept. 13.

49 Winchester will serve as the opening band for Childers' Nashville shows.

Childers' new album "Rustin in the Rain" will be released tomorrow.

Be smart: Read Nashville music journalist Marissa Moss' profile of Childers.

💭 Southern bureau chief Michael Graff's thought bubble: While much of radio music reads like a junket trip to the country, Childers stands apart as one of rural America's most accurate narrators.