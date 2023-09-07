31 mins ago - Things to Do

Tyler Childers adds two Nashville dates to 2024 tour

Nate Rau
Tyler Childers

Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers included a pair of Bridgestone Arena shows for his 2024 tour, the latest evidence of his soaring popularity in Nashville.

Details: Childers will play Bridgestone April 18-19. The verified fans presale begins Sept. 13.

  • 49 Winchester will serve as the opening band for Childers' Nashville shows.
  • Childers' new album "Rustin in the Rain" will be released tomorrow.

Be smart: Read Nashville music journalist Marissa Moss' profile of Childers.

💭 Southern bureau chief Michael Graff's thought bubble: While much of radio music reads like a junket trip to the country, Childers stands apart as one of rural America's most accurate narrators.

  • His songs are easy on even passive ears, but they'll wreck you if you pay attention. (That happened to me with "Follow You to Virgie," a nearly 10-year-old song that made me cry for the first time last month.)
  • More than that, from "Long Violent History" to "In Your Love," Childers has become an arena-filling artist not by playing to cliches but by telling people long ignored by radio music that he sees them.
