31 mins ago - Things to Do
Tyler Childers adds two Nashville dates to 2024 tour
Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers included a pair of Bridgestone Arena shows for his 2024 tour, the latest evidence of his soaring popularity in Nashville.
Details: Childers will play Bridgestone April 18-19. The verified fans presale begins Sept. 13.
- 49 Winchester will serve as the opening band for Childers' Nashville shows.
- Childers' new album "Rustin in the Rain" will be released tomorrow.
Be smart: Read Nashville music journalist Marissa Moss' profile of Childers.
💭 Southern bureau chief Michael Graff's thought bubble: While much of radio music reads like a junket trip to the country, Childers stands apart as one of rural America's most accurate narrators.
- His songs are easy on even passive ears, but they'll wreck you if you pay attention. (That happened to me with "Follow You to Virgie," a nearly 10-year-old song that made me cry for the first time last month.)
- More than that, from "Long Violent History" to "In Your Love," Childers has become an arena-filling artist not by playing to cliches but by telling people long ignored by radio music that he sees them.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.