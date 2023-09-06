The celebrity guide to Nashville

Pop singer and Music Monday mainstay Lana Del Rey made a surprise appearance on Lower Broadway last weekend.

She stopped by Robert's Western World to sing the Tammy Wynette staple "Stand By Your Man."

The big picture: She's not the only star to spend a day on the town in Music City; Sturgill Simpson stopped by Robert's just a few days ago.

Here are some of the other places Hollywood types like to go while they're in Nashville.

🏛 The Parthenon: Mick Jagger stopped by the must-see landmark and museum in 2015 ahead of a stadium show with the Rolling Stones.

🦅 Radnor Lake: Later that year, Jagger swung by the picturesque state park before making a surprise appearance at a Taylor Swift show.

🎅 Santa's Pub: Ed Sheeran led the crowd in a karaoke singalong version of his own "Thinking Out Loud" and the Backstreet Boys' classic "I Want It That Way" after his record-breaking show at Nissan Stadium this summer.

He even handed out commemorative t-shirts to mark the occasion.

"When I lived here this was the spot and it still is," he wrote.

🍻 Dino's: Justin Bieber visited the quintessential East Nashville dive bar after playing Bridgestone Arena in 2016. The star played with the giant Jenga set in the backyard, per the Tennessean.

Fine print: Obviously, plenty of bold-faced names actually live here. (Are you even a real Nashvillian if you haven't seen Vince Gill at Pancake Pantry or Nicole Kidman at Panera?)

Today, we're focused on celebrities who visited from out of town.

Be cool: Remember, if you see a celebrity in the wild, the proper Nashville etiquette is to leave them alone and let them do their thing.