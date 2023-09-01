September concerts in Nashville: AmericanaFest, Lana del Rey, SZA

Share on email (opens in new window)

This month in Nashville: AmericanaFest takes over Music City, the Nashville Symphony kicks off its latest season and one-quarter of The Beatles performs at the Ryman.

🎃 Sept. 8: Smashing Pumpkins at FirstBank Amphitheater

🎶 Sept. 9: Lil Baby at Bridgestone Arena

🪕 Sept 9: Nashville Symphony with Béla Fleck at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

😎 Sept. 10: Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros. at FirstBank Amphitheater

🎸 Sept. 12-13: Arctic Monkeys at Ascend Amphitheater

😢 Sept. 14-15: Lana Del Rey at FirstBank Amphitheater

🚶 Sept. 16: The Walkmen at Brooklyn Bowl

🎤 Sept. 17: Macklemore at Ryman Auditorium

💥 Sept. 18: Explosions in the Sky at Ryman Auditorium

🎻 Sept. 19: Rufus Wainwright with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

🎉 Sept. 19-23: AmericanaFest

✌️ Sept. 24: Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Ryman Auditorium

✂️ Sept. 24: SZA at Bridgestone Arena