Metro was hit with a class action lawsuit on Wednesday from plaintiffs seeking to be repaid fees collected under a sidewalk ordinance which was struck down by a federal court.

Catch up quick: The ordinance, championed by then-Councilmember Angie Henderson, required certain developers to either build new sidewalks or pay fees into a fund. With the backing of the government watchdog group the Beacon Center, different plaintiffs challenged the law in court.

Metro successfully defended the ordinance initially, but the plaintiffs appealed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and won earlier this year.

That opened the door for this new class action lawsuit for those who paid into the fund to get their money back.

Henderson defeated incumbent Jim Shulman in last month's general election to become Metro's new vice mayor.

Why it matters: Metro has been scuffling in its efforts to force developers to pay for more infrastructure costs.

A new state law blocks Metro from implementing development impact fees, which function similarly to the sidewalk ordinance and allow governments to offset infrastructure costs associated with new developments.

Henderson's goal was to address Metro's uphill battle to build more sidewalks while development booms across the county.

What's next: The city collected over $4 million in fees under the sidewalk ordinance, according to the Nashville Banner.