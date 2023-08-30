New exhibit on Dolly Parton's fashion features 25 looks

Twenty-five of Dolly Parton's favorite fashions are heading to Lipscomb University this fall for an art exhibit celebrating the fine craftsmanship that helps the country queen shimmer on stage.

Zoom in: "Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life in Rhinestones" will examine the iconic, rhinestone-studded style Parton has developed throughout her one-of-a-kind career.

The exhibit will be a physical representation of her upcoming book "Behind the Seams."

Parton's archivist Rebecca Seaver is curating the exhibit, and her former head seamstress Iisha Lemming will assist and serve as an artist-in-residence at Lipscomb.

What they're saying: Lipscomb president Candice McQueen said in a statement that the exhibit will "provide tremendous learning opportunities for our students as they discover more about the creative process and techniques and interact with the makers who have developed these fashions."

Details: The exhibit will run Oct. 31-Dec. 9. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday.