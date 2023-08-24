Share on email (opens in new window)

The Senate and House are taking different approaches to the special session.

State of play: The Senate has only advanced four bills total, significantly limiting the session's scope.

Even so, House committees continued to debate and approve multiple bills Wednesday.

There has been sparring between the chambers. In a since-deleted tweet, House Republicans mocked their Senate counterparts for failing to consider more bills.

Erik Schelzig with the Tennessee Journal reports Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) sent an email apologizing for the tweet.

Sen. Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) sent a reply-all email saying, "You should be apologizing to the moms that were unjustly removed!" per Schelzig.

The bottom line: The Senate and House have to agree to end the session. It's possible the Senate will reconsider some bills as part of negotiations with the House.