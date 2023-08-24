1 hour ago - News
Senate, House at odds over special session
The Senate and House are taking different approaches to the special session.
State of play: The Senate has only advanced four bills total, significantly limiting the session's scope.
- Even so, House committees continued to debate and approve multiple bills Wednesday.
There has been sparring between the chambers. In a since-deleted tweet, House Republicans mocked their Senate counterparts for failing to consider more bills.
- Erik Schelzig with the Tennessee Journal reports Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) sent an email apologizing for the tweet.
- Sen. Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) sent a reply-all email saying, "You should be apologizing to the moms that were unjustly removed!" per Schelzig.
The bottom line: The Senate and House have to agree to end the session. It's possible the Senate will reconsider some bills as part of negotiations with the House.
- "There's always some competition between the two bodies," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) told reporters Wednesday. "We've got to get along because it takes both of us to act."
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.