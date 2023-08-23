Spotless giraffe born at East Tennessee zoo
A giraffe with no spots was born at Brights Zoo in East Tennessee. It's the only spotless giraffe on Earth, according to the zoo.
To visit: It's about a four-hour drive to the zoo from Nashville.
Meanwhile: There is a Facebook contest to name her.
- Nate and Adam's suggestion: Axios.
