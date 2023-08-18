37 mins ago - News
U.S. Rep. Green opens office in Nashville
U.S. Rep. Mark Green is opening a new office in downtown Nashville with an open house ceremony planned for Friday afternoon.
Why it matters: After redistricting, Nashville went from a single Democratic representative in the House to three Republicans.
- Green is the first of the three Republican representatives to open an office in Nashville. Congress members use their local offices to handle constituent services such as passports, veterans' benefits and Social Security payments.
- U.S. Rep. John Rose's nearest office is in Gallatin, but his spokesperson says he plans to announce details of a new office in Davidson County soon. Rep. Andy Ogles' closest office is in Columbia.
Details: Green's office will be inside the Estes Kefauver Federal Building at 801 Broadway.
- There will be a ceremony to commemorate the new office and an open house from 3-5pm in the 8th-floor conference room.
- The office phone number is 629-999-4950.
What he's saying: Green, who lives in Clarksville, said he had hoped to open the Nashville officer sooner, but renovations took longer than expected.
- "I've enjoyed meeting constituents, community leaders, and visiting businesses in Davidson County," Green tells Axios. "Nashville is an incredible place, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve as its voice in Washington."
