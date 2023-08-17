2 hours ago - Things to Do
Nashville opens new "destination park" in Antioch
Nashville opened a new 622-acre park Wednesday in Antioch.
Why it matters: Mill Ridge Park brings a sprawling list of new amenities to one of the fastest-growing parts of the county.
- It includes a playground with a five-story climbing tower and a 52-foot slide.
- The "destination park" also has paved walking trails, sports courts, an event lawn for performances, picnic shelters and about 300 new trees, according to the parks department.
What to know: Mill Ridge is located across from Cane Ridge High School at 12847 Old Hickory Blvd.
