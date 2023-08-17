Share on email (opens in new window)

The playground at Mill Ridge Park. Photo: courtesy of Friends of Mill Ridge Park

Nashville opened a new 622-acre park Wednesday in Antioch.

Why it matters: Mill Ridge Park brings a sprawling list of new amenities to one of the fastest-growing parts of the county.

It includes a playground with a five-story climbing tower and a 52-foot slide.

The "destination park" also has paved walking trails, sports courts, an event lawn for performances, picnic shelters and about 300 new trees, according to the parks department.

What to know: Mill Ridge is located across from Cane Ridge High School at 12847 Old Hickory Blvd.