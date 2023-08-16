Southwest Airlines announces Nashville expansion

Southwest Airlines is bringing 1,300 new jobs to the Nashville area, the company and Gov. Bill Lee announced this week.

Details: Southwest selected Nashville to be its 12th crew base, which means beginning in 2024, pilots and flight attendant jobs will be anchored here.

Why it matters: Business is booming at Nashville International Airport, which is in the midst of a multibillion-dollar renovation and expansion.

BNA had 21.9 million travelers in the fiscal year ending June 30.

Southwest is a vital partner at the airport and already Nashville's largest airline in terms of passengers. Southwest has nearly 1,000 employees in Nashville handling up to 166 daily departures, the company said.

What he's saying: "As a top global travel destination and business hub, Tennessee is the ideal location for Southwest Airlines' newest Crew Base, and we look forward to the continued economic investment, job creation for newly based jobs, and opportunity this expansion will bring for Tennesseans across the region," Lee said.

Meanwhile: A lawsuit over control of the Airport Authority's board of directors is ongoing. Metro sued to block a state law giving state leaders the majority of board member appointments.