Top Republican says Lee's gun plan won't be debated

Gov. Bill Lee's proposal to temporarily block people from guns if they are a danger to themselves or others probably won't be debated during the special session responding to The Covenant School shooting, according to a top Republican lawmaker.

State of play: Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said support is too low among conservative lawmakers who dominate the General Assembly. He is one of the only state Republicans to support the measure.

What he's saying: "I continue to support it. It won't be an item that's discussed in special session, though," McNally told reporters Thursday.

"The votes aren't there. I think there needs to be a little more education done."

Flashback: Lee announced plans to call the Aug. 21 special session after the proposal failed to gain traction during the normal legislative session.