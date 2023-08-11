Top Republican says Lee's gun plan won't be debated
Gov. Bill Lee's proposal to temporarily block people from guns if they are a danger to themselves or others probably won't be debated during the special session responding to The Covenant School shooting, according to a top Republican lawmaker.
State of play: Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said support is too low among conservative lawmakers who dominate the General Assembly. He is one of the only state Republicans to support the measure.
What he's saying: "I continue to support it. It won't be an item that's discussed in special session, though," McNally told reporters Thursday.
- "The votes aren't there. I think there needs to be a little more education done."
Flashback: Lee announced plans to call the Aug. 21 special session after the proposal failed to gain traction during the normal legislative session.
- Lee's office didn't include the plan in a list of bills the administration would pursue this month, but the proclamation setting the parameters for the special session left the door open for lawmakers to introduce and debate the measure.
