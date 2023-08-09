1 hour ago - Education

James Lawson High opens in Bellevue

Nate Rau

The exterior of the new James Lawson High. Photo: courtesy of Metro Nashville Public Schools

James Lawson High, the city's first new high school since 2008, celebrated its first day of school Tuesday.

Why it matters: City officials from the Bellevue area pursued a new high school for a decade.

  • Mayor John Cooper approved funding for the $124 million facility early in his term.
  • It's the first new high school since Cane Ridge High.

Context: Following public input, the school was named in honor of Rev. James Lawson, who was a leader in the city's civil rights movement in the 1960s.

The lobby of James Lawson High
The lobby of James Lawson High. Photo: courtesy of Metro Nashville Public Schools

By the numbers: The 307,000-square-foot facility can accommodate up to 1,600 students.

  • The high school — formerly Hillwood High — has over 150 staff members.
  • The new gym seats at least 1,600 people and the new auditorium seats 500.

Also: Tuesday was the first day of class for the new Goodlettsville Elementary School, which cost $22.86 million.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more