Leadership shifts at the National Museum of African American Music

The National Museum of African American Music has new leadership, with CEO Henry Beecher Hicks III stepping down after a decade.

Dion Brown, who served as chief operating officer, will take the top job.

Why it matters: The NMAAM, which opened its doors in 2021, has already become a cultural pillar for Nashville. Located in the tourist district, the museum broadens the city's musical horizons and celebrates African-American artists from every genre.

Hicks led the organization through its difficult infancy phase as it secured funding, found its home inside the 5th and Broadway building and launched to tremendous fanfare.

What he's saying: "I have known Henry since 2012 and watched his extraordinary work to build NMAAM from a dream to a globally renowned museum," Brown said. "I'm honored to step into this new role and continue the museum's mission to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack."