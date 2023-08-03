2 hours ago - Food and Drink

New Nashville restaurant Pelato recreates Italian family meals

Adam Tamburin
Anthony Scotto posing for a portrait.

Anthony Scotto. Photo: Mayter Scott

Chef and restaurateur Anthony Scotto appeared Wednesday on the "Today Show" to promote his new Germantown restaurant, which he said will celebrate Italian comfort food.

The latest: Pelato will open this month at 1300 Third Avenue North (at the old Saint Stephen location). It joins his existing restaurant Luogo, which opened last fall in The Gulch.

What he's saying: Scotto told the Today Show hosts that while Luogo offers high-end Italian fare, Pelato will have a more homey vibe, channeling "recipes that your mother gave to you and you always have in your head."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more