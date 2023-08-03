Chef and restaurateur Anthony Scotto appeared Wednesday on the "Today Show" to promote his new Germantown restaurant, which he said will celebrate Italian comfort food.

The latest: Pelato will open this month at 1300 Third Avenue North (at the old Saint Stephen location). It joins his existing restaurant Luogo, which opened last fall in The Gulch.

What he's saying: Scotto told the Today Show hosts that while Luogo offers high-end Italian fare, Pelato will have a more homey vibe, channeling "recipes that your mother gave to you and you always have in your head."