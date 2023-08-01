16 live shows to see in Nashville in August, including Luke Bryan at Bridgestone Arena
Nashville might be in between major music festivals, with Pilgrimage more than a month away, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of live music to enjoy around town.
Here's a roundup of some of the major acts coming to Music City in August.
- We threw in a comedy show just for fun.
👛 Aug. 1: Nickelback, Bridgestone Arena
😆 Aug. 5: John Oliver, Ryman Auditorium
🎤 Aug. 8: Toosii, Marathon Music Works
🛣️ Aug. 10-12: Turnpike Troubadours, Ryman Auditorium
🧂 Aug. 12: Luke Bryan, Bridgestone Arena
💰 Aug. 13: Moneybagg Yo, Bridgestone Arena
🐦 Aug. 14: Counting Crows, Grand Ole Opry House
🎸 Aug. 15: The National, Ascend Amphitheater
🚘 Aug. 16: Incubus, FirstBank Amphitheater
😇 Aug. 17: Sara Evans, Ryman Auditorium
🧁 Aug. 17: cupcakKe, Brooklyn Bowl
🥉 Aug. 18: 3 Doors Down, Ascend Amphitheater
👑 Aug. 19: Queens of the Stone Age, Ascend Amphitheater
🌾 Aug. 19: Kansas, Ryman Auditorium
🍼 Aug. 25: Goo Goo Dolls, FirstBank Amphitheater
🎶 Aug. 31: The Doobie Brothers, FirstBank Amphitheater
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.