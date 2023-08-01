Nashville might be in between major music festivals, with Pilgrimage more than a month away, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of live music to enjoy around town.

Here's a roundup of some of the major acts coming to Music City in August.

We threw in a comedy show just for fun.

👛 Aug. 1: Nickelback, Bridgestone Arena

😆 Aug. 5: John Oliver, Ryman Auditorium

🎤 Aug. 8: Toosii, Marathon Music Works

🛣️ Aug. 10-12: Turnpike Troubadours, Ryman Auditorium

🧂 Aug. 12: Luke Bryan, Bridgestone Arena

💰 Aug. 13: Moneybagg Yo, Bridgestone Arena

🐦 Aug. 14: Counting Crows, Grand Ole Opry House

🎸 Aug. 15: The National, Ascend Amphitheater

🚘 Aug. 16: Incubus, FirstBank Amphitheater

😇 Aug. 17: Sara Evans, Ryman Auditorium

🧁 Aug. 17: cupcakKe, Brooklyn Bowl

🥉 Aug. 18: 3 Doors Down, Ascend Amphitheater

👑 Aug. 19: Queens of the Stone Age, Ascend Amphitheater

🌾 Aug. 19: Kansas, Ryman Auditorium

🍼 Aug. 25: Goo Goo Dolls, FirstBank Amphitheater

🎶 Aug. 31: The Doobie Brothers, FirstBank Amphitheater