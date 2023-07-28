2 hours ago - Things to Do

"Storied Strings" at Frist Art Museum celebrates guitars

Adam Tamburin

Photo: courtesy of Frist Art Museum

If you're looking for indoor and air-conditioned activities this weekend, one option is the Frist Art Museum's exhibit celebrating guitars and their place in American art.

State of play: The exhibit is split into 12 sections and includes paintings, photographs, video and even a quilt depicting Sister Rosetta Tharpe, known as the godmother of rock 'n' roll.

  • The works explore the guitar's shifting meaning in American society, from cowboy motifs to protest culture.

By the numbers: The exhibit includes 125 art pieces and 35 instruments, including guitars played by Keith Richards and Eric Clapton.

Meanwhile: The companion exhibition "Guitar Town" explores Nashville's music scene through photographs of musicians playing in venues across Music City.

🤝 Sharing is caring: Several featured objects are on loan from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum down the street.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more