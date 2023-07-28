"Storied Strings" at Frist Art Museum celebrates guitars
If you're looking for indoor and air-conditioned activities this weekend, one option is the Frist Art Museum's exhibit celebrating guitars and their place in American art.
- The "Storied Strings" exhibit runs through Aug. 13.
State of play: The exhibit is split into 12 sections and includes paintings, photographs, video and even a quilt depicting Sister Rosetta Tharpe, known as the godmother of rock 'n' roll.
- The works explore the guitar's shifting meaning in American society, from cowboy motifs to protest culture.
By the numbers: The exhibit includes 125 art pieces and 35 instruments, including guitars played by Keith Richards and Eric Clapton.
Meanwhile: The companion exhibition "Guitar Town" explores Nashville's music scene through photographs of musicians playing in venues across Music City.
🤝 Sharing is caring: Several featured objects are on loan from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum down the street.
