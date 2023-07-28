Share on email (opens in new window)

If you're looking for indoor and air-conditioned activities this weekend, one option is the Frist Art Museum's exhibit celebrating guitars and their place in American art.

The "Storied Strings" exhibit runs through Aug. 13.

State of play: The exhibit is split into 12 sections and includes paintings, photographs, video and even a quilt depicting Sister Rosetta Tharpe, known as the godmother of rock 'n' roll.

The works explore the guitar's shifting meaning in American society, from cowboy motifs to protest culture.

By the numbers: The exhibit includes 125 art pieces and 35 instruments, including guitars played by Keith Richards and Eric Clapton.

Meanwhile: The companion exhibition "Guitar Town" explores Nashville's music scene through photographs of musicians playing in venues across Music City.

🤝 Sharing is caring: Several featured objects are on loan from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum down the street.