Study finds how far Nashville residents travel per year

Data: Brookings; Note: Includes all biking, walking, transit and vehicle miles; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

The average household in the Nashville metro area clocked more than 34,400 miles via car, bike, foot or transit last year, per a study from the Brookings Institution.

Why it matters: Reducing trip distances can help the environment, improve health outcomes and save people money.

Driving the news: The study explored household travel data for the 110 largest U.S. metro areas to measure how close people are to where they work, eat, play, shop and more, Axios Generate's Ben German writes.

Nashville's total miles traveled was the 18th highest.

State of play: People could significantly reduce their "personal miles traveled" by living closer to urban, economic and cultural hubs, the researchers found.

By the numbers: Nashville-area households within 3 miles of five "activity centers" typically drive 12,655 fewer miles per year than those who live 7 or more miles from such hubs.

Go deeper: The many benefits of "building for proximity"