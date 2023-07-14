2 hours ago - News
Early voting begins for Nashville mayor, council races
Early voting begins Friday in the Metro election.
Why it matters: The jobs of mayor, vice mayor and 40 council seats are on the ballot.
- Because turnout is lower in Metro elections than other elections, your vote carries significantly more weight.
Details: You can vote at any of 12 sites in Davidson County during early voting, as opposed to voting at your assigned precinct on Election Day.
- Every corner of the county has an early voting site. The early voting precincts are open every day except Sunday.
- The last day to early vote is July 29. Election Day is Aug. 3.
- The Davidson County Election Commission suggests early voting because lines are typically shorter than Election Day and it's easier to fill out a change-of-address form if necessary.
The list of early voting sites and hours of operation are available here.
Flashback: There were 102,002 votes cast for candidates on the ballot in the 2019 race.
- Nearly 48% of those voters cast ballots during early voting.
