Early voting begins for Nashville mayor, council races

Nate Rau
Early voting begins Friday in the Metro election.

Why it matters: The jobs of mayor, vice mayor and 40 council seats are on the ballot.

  • Because turnout is lower in Metro elections than other elections, your vote carries significantly more weight.

Details: You can vote at any of 12 sites in Davidson County during early voting, as opposed to voting at your assigned precinct on Election Day.

  • Every corner of the county has an early voting site. The early voting precincts are open every day except Sunday.
  • The last day to early vote is July 29. Election Day is Aug. 3.
  • The Davidson County Election Commission suggests early voting because lines are typically shorter than Election Day and it's easier to fill out a change-of-address form if necessary.

The list of early voting sites and hours of operation are available here.

Flashback: There were 102,002 votes cast for candidates on the ballot in the 2019 race.

  • Nearly 48% of those voters cast ballots during early voting.
