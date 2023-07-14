Early voting begins for Nashville mayor, council races

Share on email (opens in new window)

Early voting begins Friday in the Metro election.

Why it matters: The jobs of mayor, vice mayor and 40 council seats are on the ballot.

Because turnout is lower in Metro elections than other elections, your vote carries significantly more weight.

Details: You can vote at any of 12 sites in Davidson County during early voting, as opposed to voting at your assigned precinct on Election Day.

Every corner of the county has an early voting site. The early voting precincts are open every day except Sunday.

The last day to early vote is July 29. Election Day is Aug. 3.

The Davidson County Election Commission suggests early voting because lines are typically shorter than Election Day and it's easier to fill out a change-of-address form if necessary.

The list of early voting sites and hours of operation are available here.

Flashback: There were 102,002 votes cast for candidates on the ballot in the 2019 race.