Beyoncé brings Renaissance tour to Nashville, storms possible

Beyoncé on stage in Poland last month. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé is riding her bedazzled horse into Nashville on Saturday.

Her Renaissance tour is coming to Nissan Stadium. Gates open at 5pm, and the show is expected to begin at 7pm. There are no openers.

Yes, but: It's summertime in Music City, so there is a possibility storms could shift that schedule.

The National Weather Service is currently predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow.

Remember: Nissan Stadium doesn't allow umbrellas, but ponchos are encouraged.

The show will go on in the rain, but if there is lightning within 8 miles of the stadium, everything will shut down and attendees must shelter in place until we've gone 30 minutes without a bolt.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Anyone who's seen Queen Bey live knows she melds fashion, dancing and music better than anyone else. If the rapturous reviews of this tour are any indication, she's broken the mold again.