Nashville council member victorious in defamation suit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A defamation lawsuit by a former Republican state House candidate against Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg was dismissed Wednesday.

The suit was from Michelle Foreman, who lost last year against state Rep. Caleb Hemmer. Rosenberg backed Hemmer in the race and criticized Foreman in a newsletter to supporters.

Why it matters: Daniel Horwitz, Rosenberg's attorney, heralded the ruling as another victory under a relatively new state law aimed at curbing lawsuits intended to chill political speech.

The latest: Circuit Court Judge Lynne Ingram dismissed Foreman's lawsuit and ordered her to pay Rosenberg's legal fees.

Flashback: The lawsuit arose after Rosenberg criticized Foreman for her stances on COVID, vaccines and election conspiracy theories.

Foreman said Rosenberg's comments defamed her and asked for at least $300,000 in damages.

State of play: Horwitz's law firm has won a series of lawsuits since the Tennessee Public Participation Act was passed into law in 2019. The law sped up the review of evidence in defamation lawsuits.

The firm also successfully represented conservative political commentator Candace Owens in a $20 million lawsuit last year.

In addition to Horwitz's firm, Rosenberg was represented by attorneys Jamie Hollin and Sarah Martin.

What he's saying: "Failed, thin-skinned politicians who believe that the solution to their unpopularity is to file bogus defamation claims against their critics should take heed," Horwitz said in a press release.