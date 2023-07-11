2 hours ago - News
Tennessee's population is aging
The nation's median age reached a record high of 38.9 years in 2022, per U.S. Census Bureau data.
- Tennesseans are a bit older, with a median age of 39.1.
Why it matters: The aging workforce could drive worker shortages for years to come — especially in health care, which will become even more crucial as we age, Axios' Emily Peck writes.
- And the trend is only expected to intensify: The fastest-growing age group in Tennessee is 65+, per the University of Tennessee.
Zoom in: The population of Tennesseans aged 60 and older is expected to increase by more than 300,000 in the next decade, according to the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
- A 2022 report from the state comptroller found Tennessee already "has a critical shortage of paid caregivers who help elderly and vulnerable adults continue to live in their homes rather than in nursing facilities."
Flashback: The national median age was 30 in 1980.
Zoom out: Maine has the highest median age in the country at 44.8.
- Utah is the youngest state with a median age of 31.9.
