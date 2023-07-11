MLB zeroes in on Tennessee for prospects

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tennessee is once again proving itself as a top amateur baseball state.

There were 17 players from Tennessee high schools and colleges picked during the first two days of the MLB draft.

By the numbers: Six Vanderbilt players and four University of Tennessee players were selected.

UT's Chase Dollander, who went to the Rockies, and Vandy's Enrique Bradfield Jr., who was selected by the Orioles, were first-round picks.

Also: Middle Tennessee State, Lipscomb and Memphis each had players selected during the first few days.