2 hours ago - Sports

MLB zeroes in on Tennessee for prospects

Nate Rau
Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. Photo: Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tennessee is once again proving itself as a top amateur baseball state.

By the numbers: Six Vanderbilt players and four University of Tennessee players were selected.

  • UT's Chase Dollander, who went to the Rockies, and Vandy's Enrique Bradfield Jr., who was selected by the Orioles, were first-round picks.

Also: Middle Tennessee State, Lipscomb and Memphis each had players selected during the first few days.

  • Goodpasture Christian School had two players selected, including fourth-round pick Carson Rucker.
  • The draft concludes Tuesday.
