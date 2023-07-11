2 hours ago - Sports
MLB zeroes in on Tennessee for prospects
Tennessee is once again proving itself as a top amateur baseball state.
- There were 17 players from Tennessee high schools and colleges picked during the first two days of the MLB draft.
By the numbers: Six Vanderbilt players and four University of Tennessee players were selected.
- UT's Chase Dollander, who went to the Rockies, and Vandy's Enrique Bradfield Jr., who was selected by the Orioles, were first-round picks.
Also: Middle Tennessee State, Lipscomb and Memphis each had players selected during the first few days.
- Goodpasture Christian School had two players selected, including fourth-round pick Carson Rucker.
- The draft concludes Tuesday.
