Part of Broadway closed for construction in Nashville

A rendering showing plans for the Broadway bridge after construction wraps. Image: courtesy of TDOT

A portion of Broadway near the Interstate 40 interchange is closed while the Tennessee Department of Transportation replaces the bridge extending over Eleventh Avenue and surrounding railroad lines.

The closure began last Friday and will remain in effect until Sept. 7.

What to know: The closure affects Broadway between Eighth and 13th avenues. Drivers will be routed around the blockage, with limited local access available for some specific destinations.

Traffic will be diverted onto Demonbreun and Church streets.

The bottom line: Factor extra travel time into your plans, because the area will be especially congested.

What's next: Some construction will continue after the road reopens. Final work on the bridge replacement is expected to wrap in October.