53 mins ago - News
Part of Broadway closed for construction in Nashville
A portion of Broadway near the Interstate 40 interchange is closed while the Tennessee Department of Transportation replaces the bridge extending over Eleventh Avenue and surrounding railroad lines.
- The closure began last Friday and will remain in effect until Sept. 7.
What to know: The closure affects Broadway between Eighth and 13th avenues. Drivers will be routed around the blockage, with limited local access available for some specific destinations.
- Traffic will be diverted onto Demonbreun and Church streets.
The bottom line: Factor extra travel time into your plans, because the area will be especially congested.
What's next: Some construction will continue after the road reopens. Final work on the bridge replacement is expected to wrap in October.
