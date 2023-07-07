Share on email (opens in new window)

Beyoncé performs onstage last month. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood via Getty Images

A renaissance is coming, Nashville. (Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, that is.)

Plus: Erykah Badu, The Chicks and two shows from Ed Sheeran.

July 7: The Dead South, the Ryman

July 8: Kid Rock, Bridgestone Arena

July 9: The Struts, Brooklyn Bowl

July 11: The Mountain Goats, the Ryman

July 11: Foreigner, Ascend Amphitheater

July 11: Tears for Fears, FirstBank Amphitheater

July 12: First Aid Kit, the Ryman

July 13: Rhonda Vincent, the Ryman

July 14: Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival, the Ryman

July 14: Young the Giant, Ascend Amphitheater

July 15: Beyoncé, Nissan Stadium

July 13: Dwight Yoakam, FirstBank Amphitheater

July 15: King's X, Brooklyn Bowl

July 16: blink-182, Bridgestone Arena

July 18: Louis Tomlinson, Ascend Amphitheater

July 18: Erykah Badu, Bridgestone Arena

July 19: YUNGBLUD, Ascend Amphitheater

July 20: Dailey & Vincent, the Ryman

July 20: Slaughter to Prevail, Brooklyn Bowl

July 20: Boy George & Culture Club, Ascend Amphitheater

July 21: Ed Sheeran, the Ryman

July 22: Ed Sheeran, Nissan Stadium

July 23: Sad Summer Fest featuring Taking Back Sunday, The Maine and Motion City Soundtrack, Ascend Amphitheater

July 24: Greta van Fleet, Bridgestone Arena

July 24: Big Time Rush, Ascend Amphitheater

July 25: Maggie Rogers, Ascend Amphitheater

July 25: John Fogerty, FirstBank Amphitheater

July 25-26: Ryan Adams & The Cardinals, the Ryman

July 26: NF, Bridgestone Arena

July 27: Ricky Skaggs, the Ryman

July 27: The Chicks, Bridgestone Arena

July 28: Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World, Ascend Amphitheater

July 28: Kidz Bop, FirstBank Amphitheater

July 28: America, the Ryman

July 28: 50 Cent, Bridgestone Arena

July 28-29: George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, Nissan Stadium

July 29: Sam Smith, Bridgestone Arena

July 29: Peso Pluma, FirstBank Amphitheater

July 30: Melissa Etheridge, the Ryman

July 30: Jason Mraz, FirstBank Amphitheater

July 30: Declan McKenna, Brooklyn Bowl

July 31: Clutch, the Ryman

