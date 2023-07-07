Nashville's July concert calendar
A renaissance is coming, Nashville. (Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, that is.)
- Plus: Erykah Badu, The Chicks and two shows from Ed Sheeran.
July 7: The Dead South, the Ryman
July 8: Kid Rock, Bridgestone Arena
July 9: The Struts, Brooklyn Bowl
July 11: The Mountain Goats, the Ryman
July 11: Foreigner, Ascend Amphitheater
July 11: Tears for Fears, FirstBank Amphitheater
July 12: First Aid Kit, the Ryman
July 13: Rhonda Vincent, the Ryman
July 14: Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival, the Ryman
July 14: Young the Giant, Ascend Amphitheater
July 15: Beyoncé, Nissan Stadium
July 13: Dwight Yoakam, FirstBank Amphitheater
July 15: King's X, Brooklyn Bowl
July 16: blink-182, Bridgestone Arena
July 18: Louis Tomlinson, Ascend Amphitheater
July 18: Erykah Badu, Bridgestone Arena
July 19: YUNGBLUD, Ascend Amphitheater
July 20: Dailey & Vincent, the Ryman
July 20: Slaughter to Prevail, Brooklyn Bowl
July 20: Boy George & Culture Club, Ascend Amphitheater
July 21: Ed Sheeran, the Ryman
July 22: Ed Sheeran, Nissan Stadium
July 23: Sad Summer Fest featuring Taking Back Sunday, The Maine and Motion City Soundtrack, Ascend Amphitheater
July 24: Greta van Fleet, Bridgestone Arena
July 24: Big Time Rush, Ascend Amphitheater
July 25: Maggie Rogers, Ascend Amphitheater
July 25: John Fogerty, FirstBank Amphitheater
July 25-26: Ryan Adams & The Cardinals, the Ryman
July 26: NF, Bridgestone Arena
July 27: Ricky Skaggs, the Ryman
July 27: The Chicks, Bridgestone Arena
July 28: Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World, Ascend Amphitheater
July 28: Kidz Bop, FirstBank Amphitheater
July 28: America, the Ryman
July 28: 50 Cent, Bridgestone Arena
July 28-29: George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, Nissan Stadium
July 29: Sam Smith, Bridgestone Arena
July 29: Peso Pluma, FirstBank Amphitheater
July 30: Melissa Etheridge, the Ryman
July 30: Jason Mraz, FirstBank Amphitheater
July 30: Declan McKenna, Brooklyn Bowl
July 31: Clutch, the Ryman
Go deeper:
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.