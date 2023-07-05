2 hours ago - Things to Do

Meet candidates in Nashville's Aug. 3 election

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of a political campaign button with the words MEET THE CANDIDATES on it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Early voting for the Aug. 3 election begins next week. But there is still time to meet some of the candidates before casting your ballot.

What's happening: Vanderbilt University is hosting a meet-and-greet in collaboration with neighborhood groups and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Attendees will have the chance to mingle with candidates for mayor, vice mayor and the at-large Metro Council seats.

  • A free picnic lunch, complete with ice cream, will be provided.

Details: The event takes place 11am-1pm Saturday at Fannie Mae Dees Park, also known as Dragon Park.

  • Free parking will be available at nearby Vanderbilt lots.
