Meet candidates in Nashville's Aug. 3 election

Early voting for the Aug. 3 election begins next week. But there is still time to meet some of the candidates before casting your ballot.

What's happening: Vanderbilt University is hosting a meet-and-greet in collaboration with neighborhood groups and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Attendees will have the chance to mingle with candidates for mayor, vice mayor and the at-large Metro Council seats.

A free picnic lunch, complete with ice cream, will be provided.

Details: The event takes place 11am-1pm Saturday at Fannie Mae Dees Park, also known as Dragon Park.