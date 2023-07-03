After failed council effort, fireworks ban remains
An effort to legalize backyard fireworks in Davidson County in time for the Fourth of July holiday failed in the Metro Council.
Between the lines: Selling and setting off fireworks is banned in Davidson County without a city permit. Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg sought to allow fireworks to be used by adults under certain conditions from noon to 10:30pm on July 4.
- Rosenberg's legislation failed with just 13 votes in support at the June 6 meeting.
Why it matters: Since we all hear repeated fireworks explosions in our neighborhoods each year, we know it's a relatively soft ban.
- Rosenberg sought to codify the way people are already behaving by regulating the use while continuing the ban on fireworks sales.
What he's saying: "The reality is the large fireworks-shooting community either doesn't know it's illegal or doesn't care it's illegal," Rosenberg said at the meeting. "We have this law on the books, but we don't enforce it. As a result, it's a free-for-all."
How it works: A Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson tells Axios over email, "As you can imagine, we can't respond to every firework that is set off in Davidson County."
- People should call the non-emergency number (615-862-8600) regarding large-scale fireworks endangering neighborhoods or causing a sustained nuisance, spokesperson Kristin Mumford says.
- "We will do our best to respond to complaints about fireworks along with the other calls on what is generally a very busy day/night," Mumford says.
