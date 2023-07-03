An effort to legalize backyard fireworks in Davidson County in time for the Fourth of July holiday failed in the Metro Council.

Between the lines: Selling and setting off fireworks is banned in Davidson County without a city permit. Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg sought to allow fireworks to be used by adults under certain conditions from noon to 10:30pm on July 4.

Rosenberg's legislation failed with just 13 votes in support at the June 6 meeting.

Why it matters: Since we all hear repeated fireworks explosions in our neighborhoods each year, we know it's a relatively soft ban.

Rosenberg sought to codify the way people are already behaving by regulating the use while continuing the ban on fireworks sales.

What he's saying: "The reality is the large fireworks-shooting community either doesn't know it's illegal or doesn't care it's illegal," Rosenberg said at the meeting. "We have this law on the books, but we don't enforce it. As a result, it's a free-for-all."

How it works: A Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson tells Axios over email, "As you can imagine, we can't respond to every firework that is set off in Davidson County."