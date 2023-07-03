Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A crowd watches the fireworks show in Nashville in 2022. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

If you enjoy gargantuan crowds, free live music courtesy of top artists, and one of the nation's largest fireworks displays, then be glad you call Nashville home.

The annual Let Freedom Sing July 4 festival returns to downtown on Tuesday.

Flashback: Last year's event attracted almost 300,000 people, including zero Axios Nashville reporters.

Details: The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. has secured a stellar lineup for the free concert portion of the festivities.

The headliner is an obscure singer-songwriter and stellar guitarist named Brad Paisley.

The undercard includes Americana duo the War & Treaty, pop artist Ben Rector, singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and ascending country artist Tiera Kennedy.

As is tradition, the Nashville Symphony will perform during the fireworks display.

There will also be a Family Fun zone and a food truck court. For details on downtown locations to view the fireworks, visit the CVC website.

Meanwhile: The suburbs will also celebrate America's independence with a slate of fireworks shows, if downtown doesn't interest you.