Free music, massive fireworks highlight July Fourth bash

Nate Rau
A crowd watching the fireworks in Nashville last year

A crowd watches the fireworks show in Nashville in 2022. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

If you enjoy gargantuan crowds, free live music courtesy of top artists, and one of the nation's largest fireworks displays, then be glad you call Nashville home.

  • The annual Let Freedom Sing July 4 festival returns to downtown on Tuesday.

Flashback: Last year's event attracted almost 300,000 people, including zero Axios Nashville reporters.

Details: The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. has secured a stellar lineup for the free concert portion of the festivities.

  • The headliner is an obscure singer-songwriter and stellar guitarist named Brad Paisley.
  • The undercard includes Americana duo the War & Treaty, pop artist Ben Rector, singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and ascending country artist Tiera Kennedy.
  • As is tradition, the Nashville Symphony will perform during the fireworks display.

There will also be a Family Fun zone and a food truck court. For details on downtown locations to view the fireworks, visit the CVC website.

Meanwhile: The suburbs will also celebrate America's independence with a slate of fireworks shows, if downtown doesn't interest you.

  • The Gallatin celebration begins at 3pm at Triple Creek Park and includes fireworks, food trucks and a foam party.
  • Mt. Juliet is touting its fireworks display as the largest in Wilson County history. Its celebration will be 4-9pm at Circle P Ranch.
  • Read Fox 17's list of July 4 celebrations.
