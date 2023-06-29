8 mins ago - Sports
TSU breaking ground as first HBCU to launch ice hockey team
In the lead-up to the NHL draft Wednesday, Tennessee State University announced it would be the first-ever historically Black college or university to launch a men's ice hockey team.
- The team will form next year as a club sport, according to an announcement, although the university hopes to move into NCAA Division I at some point in the future.
What they're saying: TSU president Glenda Glover said in a statement that the new team would "provide our students with new opportunities and to broaden new interests in areas where they have traditionally had limited or no access."
- NHL official Kevin Westgarth, the league's vice president for hockey development and strategic collaboration, said bringing club hockey to "a storied HBCU is a meaningful step in the right direction for the sport and will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrant hockey community and inspire future generations of players."
