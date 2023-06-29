In the lead-up to the NHL draft Wednesday, Tennessee State University announced it would be the first-ever historically Black college or university to launch a men's ice hockey team.

The team will form next year as a club sport, according to an announcement, although the university hopes to move into NCAA Division I at some point in the future.

What they're saying: TSU president Glenda Glover said in a statement that the new team would "provide our students with new opportunities and to broaden new interests in areas where they have traditionally had limited or no access."