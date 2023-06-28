Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nashville continues to assert itself as a hockey town as it hosts the NHL draft this week.

Flashback: Counting the Predators' Stanley Cup run in 2017, it's the fourth time the city has hosted an NHL tentpole event.

Nashville previously hosted the draft in 2003 and the All-Star weekend in 2016.

State of play: The Predators and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. turn downtown into a music-infused hockey festival with live music and tons of fans.

Crowds for the Stanley Cup watch parties were especially enormous.

If you go: There's plenty of free stuff to do Wednesday before the first round of the draft is held at Bridgestone Arena.

📸 Fans can catch a glimpse of the top NHL prospects, who will walk the red carpet in front of Bridgestone Arena beginning at 4:30pm.

🎉 The Broadway block party starts at 3pm, headlined by Jo Dee Messina, who will perform on the main stage at 5pm.

👀 The United by Hockey mobile museum will be open to fans from noon until 7pm.

✍️ Predators alumni will sign autographs from 4-6pm, which is when the first round begins.

🏒 Rounds two through seven begin at 10am Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.