NHL draft activities in Nashville
Nashville continues to assert itself as a hockey town as it hosts the NHL draft this week.
Flashback: Counting the Predators' Stanley Cup run in 2017, it's the fourth time the city has hosted an NHL tentpole event.
- Nashville previously hosted the draft in 2003 and the All-Star weekend in 2016.
State of play: The Predators and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. turn downtown into a music-infused hockey festival with live music and tons of fans.
- Crowds for the Stanley Cup watch parties were especially enormous.
If you go: There's plenty of free stuff to do Wednesday before the first round of the draft is held at Bridgestone Arena.
📸 Fans can catch a glimpse of the top NHL prospects, who will walk the red carpet in front of Bridgestone Arena beginning at 4:30pm.
🎉 The Broadway block party starts at 3pm, headlined by Jo Dee Messina, who will perform on the main stage at 5pm.
👀 The United by Hockey mobile museum will be open to fans from noon until 7pm.
✍️ Predators alumni will sign autographs from 4-6pm, which is when the first round begins.
🏒 Rounds two through seven begin at 10am Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.
