LGBTQ+ political representation grows in Nashville

Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece's approach to the campaign trail tells the story of Nashville becoming a more hospitable place for LGBTQ+ candidates.

Flashback: VanReece, who is a lesbian, tells Axios when she would go door-knocking for her first council campaign in 2011, people would inevitably ask about her husband.

"In 2010 and 2011, it was sort of a risk to talk about it," VanReece says. "I'd knock on the door and say, 'What do you like about living here? What do you want to see changed?' Then we'd talk and they'd ask me, 'What does your husband do?' I'd go, 'I'm not married. How many new restaurants do you think we need?'"

She lost that first race to represent the Madison area on the council, but ran successfully for the job in 2015. Once again, VanReece says she'd be asked about her husband.

This time, she'd explain, "'Well, we can't get married, but we're excited to live here. We've lived here for a long time. We met at women's Bible study. How did you meet your spouse?'"

VanReece says she was strategic in the language she'd use and the questions she'd ask to make sure the person wasn't uncomfortable. "It was a mental exercise every time to not solicit a conversation that would be unproductive."

When she ran for re-election in 2019, VanReece says door-knocking was a completely different experience. "I'd go, 'Hey I could use your vote.' And they'd answer me, 'Hey! How's [VanReece's wife] Joan doing?'"

Councilmember Nancy VanReece. Photo: courtesy of Nancy VanReece

The big picture: VanReece's anecdotal experience of Nashville becoming more receptive is reflected in the Out for America report by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute.

Ten elected officials in Tennessee identify as LGBTQ+, according to the report.

Seven of those elected officials are from Nashville, including five council members.

What we're watching: That pool could expand after the Aug. 3 election. VanReece estimates there are 21 LGBTQ+ candidates running for council this year.