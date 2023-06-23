Antioch's Brandon Miller makes MNPS hoops history

Share on email (opens in new window)

Brandon Miller arriving before the first round of the 2023 NBA draft. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Brandon Miller, who played high school ball at Cane Ridge, joined the short list Thursday of former Metro Nashville Public Schools students to be drafted in the first round of the NBA.

Driving the news: Miller was selected second overall by the Charlotte Hornets in Thursday night's NBA draft.

Miller had a sterling career at Cane Ridge, leading the Ravens to the Class AAA championship game. He was named to the prestigious McDonald's All-American team and chose to play collegiately at Alabama.

After a standout freshman season for the Crimson Tide, Miller declared for the NBA draft.

Flashback: Unlike Memphis, Nashville has not historically been a launching pad for future pro basketball stars.

According to a list by basketball-reference.com, the last MNPS product to be drafted in the first round was Stratford High's Dontae' Jones, who was taken 21st by the New York Knicks in 1996 and lasted just one season in the NBA.

Whites Creek High's David Vaughn was taken in the first round in 1995. He went No. 25 to the Orlando Magic and had a four-year career in the NBA.

Meanwhile: Miller wasn't the only player with Nashville ties to hear his name called during the draft. Belmont guard Ben Sheppard was selected 26th by the Indiana Pacers.