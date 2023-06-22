6 hours ago - Climate
Nashville has grown more mosquito-friendly
The number of "mosquito days" — that is, those with the hot and humid weather the flying insects crave — has trended upward in Nashville over the past several decades.
- A new analysis from nonprofit climate news organization Climate Central defines a "mosquito day" as one with an average relative humidity of 42% or higher, plus daily low and high temperatures of 50-95° F.
Why it matters: Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance — they're a public health threat, carrying diseases like malaria, West Nile, Zika and more.
The big picture: Seventy-one percent of the 242 locations Climate Central analyzed saw an increase in mosquito days between 1979 and 2022, of about 16 days on average.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.