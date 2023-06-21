A rendering of a bike and pedestrian bridge that will connect the new Oracle corporate campus on the east side of the Cumberland River to the Germantown neighborhood was made public Tuesday.

State of play: The bridge was one of the new pieces of infrastructure included in a $175 million tax abatement agreement between the city and Oracle.

What he's saying: "This new bridge built by Oracle will create a new, convenient way for walkers and bikers to get across the river," Mayor John Cooper said in an emailed statement. "Residents who live in McFerrin Park, for example, will be able to take this bridge to the farmers market, a Sounds game, or to a job downtown."