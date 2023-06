Share on email (opens in new window)

Bonnaroo drew some 80,000 people to Middle Tennessee this year for four days at The Farm.

The Pride Parade at Bonnaroo. Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Neil Smith of Peach Pit crowd-surfs at Bonnaroo. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images