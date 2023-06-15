New Bonnaroo-themed skylight art displayed at the Nashville airport

Share on email (opens in new window)

"Energy Webs" by Dennis DeBon of Florida. Photo: courtesy of Nashville International Airport

Thousands of Bonnaroo attendees flying into Middle Tennessee this week will get a taste of the music and arts festival long before they reach The Farm.

What's happening: Nashville International Airport unveiled four new Bonnaroo-themed art exhibits this month.

The sculptures are suspended in skylights in the B and C terminals. They will remain on display through April 7.

Between the lines: The pieces were selected as winners of an annual competition that displays work conveying the "Bonnaroo brand." The festival emphasizes community and fellowship, not to mention good music.

This year's contest had 47 entries, an airport spokesperson tells Axios.

The big picture: The winning sculptures are bright and whimsical — including a giant mirrorball hand flashing a peace sign and sculptures resembling shimmering Technicolor clouds.

"Reflections on Peace" by Mr. Hanimal of Colorado. Photo: courtesy of Nashville International Airport

"Infinite Crescendos" by Cie Hoover of Colorado, who worked in the Nashville music industry for years. Photo: courtesy of Nashville International Airport