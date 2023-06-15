New Bonnaroo-themed skylight art displayed at the Nashville airport
Thousands of Bonnaroo attendees flying into Middle Tennessee this week will get a taste of the music and arts festival long before they reach The Farm.
What's happening: Nashville International Airport unveiled four new Bonnaroo-themed art exhibits this month.
- The sculptures are suspended in skylights in the B and C terminals. They will remain on display through April 7.
Between the lines: The pieces were selected as winners of an annual competition that displays work conveying the "Bonnaroo brand." The festival emphasizes community and fellowship, not to mention good music.
- This year's contest had 47 entries, an airport spokesperson tells Axios.
The big picture: The winning sculptures are bright and whimsical — including a giant mirrorball hand flashing a peace sign and sculptures resembling shimmering Technicolor clouds.
