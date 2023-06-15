46 mins ago - News

New Bonnaroo-themed skylight art displayed at the Nashville airport

Adam Tamburin
Colorful glass sculptures suspended in a skylight.

"Energy Webs" by Dennis DeBon of Florida. Photo: courtesy of Nashville International Airport

Thousands of Bonnaroo attendees flying into Middle Tennessee this week will get a taste of the music and arts festival long before they reach The Farm.

What's happening: Nashville International Airport unveiled four new Bonnaroo-themed art exhibits this month.

  • The sculptures are suspended in skylights in the B and C terminals. They will remain on display through April 7.

Between the lines: The pieces were selected as winners of an annual competition that displays work conveying the "Bonnaroo brand." The festival emphasizes community and fellowship, not to mention good music.

  • This year's contest had 47 entries, an airport spokesperson tells Axios.

The big picture: The winning sculptures are bright and whimsical — including a giant mirrorball hand flashing a peace sign and sculptures resembling shimmering Technicolor clouds.

A sculpture of a large mirrorball hand.
"Reflections on Peace" by Mr. Hanimal of Colorado. Photo: courtesy of Nashville International Airport
Brightly colored wood sculptures suspended in a skylight.
"Infinite Crescendos" by Cie Hoover of Colorado, who worked in the Nashville music industry for years. Photo: courtesy of Nashville International Airport
Large reflective cloud sculptures hanging in a skylight
"In the Clouds" by Sarah Deppe of Wisconsin. Photo: courtesy of Nashville International Airport
