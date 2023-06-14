Black bear spotted roaming around Nashville

This black bear is safe in an enclosure in England. But a different black bear has been spotted roaming free in Middle Tennessee neighborhoods. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Nashville neighborhood Facebook pages are popping in recent days as a black bear makes its way through town.

Catch up quick: WKRN reports security cameras have captured images of the bear moving from Maury County through Williamson County and into south Nashville.

Images were even shared on the East Nashville Facebook page, where a member said the bear was spotted near Riverside Drive.

There haven't been this many unconfirmed celebrity sightings since rock legend Robert Plant was in town to record with Alison Krauss.

Be smart: Matthew Norman, Davidson County wildlife officer for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, tells Axios the bear is probably an adolescent male recently nudged out of the care of his mother.

Think of this bear as a recent college grad with a journalism degree.

Black bears are not dangerous if they are left alone, so Norman says the best thing to do if you spot one is stay away.

He suggests making sure your trash cans are secure, so the bear doesn't think he can hang around scrounging for food.

What he's saying: "He's most likely looking for a place he can call home around other bears, probably in east Tennessee or eastern Kentucky," Norman says, adding that the TWRA is tracking the bear as it passes through Music City.

Jokes: The excitement of the black bear is even producing some good old fashioned bear jokes, including this zinger from state Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville): "Thanks to gerrymandering, this bear is easily making his way through three US congressional districts in a single day. Welcome to HD55, buddy!"