Garth Brooks knows his comments on beer and Nashville's Lower Broadway district have caused "a little bit of a stir."

Catch up quick: Brooks drew headlines, and some conservative ire, last week when he said his new bar Friends In Low Places would serve "every brand of beer."

Some other downtown bars dropped Bud Light after the brand briefly partnered with a transgender influence, one of many corporate LGBTQ+ initiatives facing conservative scrutiny this year.

State of play: "There were some harsh things said," Brooks said during a livestream with fans. He addressed the broader implications of the beer debate and reiterated his commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"I get it. Everybody's got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me."

What he's saying: "I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming."

"So all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that's OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine."

The bottom line: "If you want to come to Friends In Low Places, come in. But come in with love. Come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind."