48 mins ago - News

Garth Brooks discusses beer backlash

Adam Tamburin
Country music star Garth Brooks during a press conference in Dublin

Garth Brooks in 2022. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Images via Getty Images

Garth Brooks knows his comments on beer and Nashville's Lower Broadway district have caused "a little bit of a stir."

Catch up quick: Brooks drew headlines, and some conservative ire, last week when he said his new bar Friends In Low Places would serve "every brand of beer."

State of play: "There were some harsh things said," Brooks said during a livestream with fans. He addressed the broader implications of the beer debate and reiterated his commitment to diversity and inclusion.

  • "I get it. Everybody's got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me."

What he's saying: "I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming."

  • "So all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that's OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine."

The bottom line: "If you want to come to Friends In Low Places, come in. But come in with love. Come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind."

  • "And if you're one of those people that just can't do that, I get it. If you ever are one of those people that want to try it, come. Let's go have some fun."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more