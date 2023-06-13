Garth Brooks discusses beer backlash
Garth Brooks knows his comments on beer and Nashville's Lower Broadway district have caused "a little bit of a stir."
Catch up quick: Brooks drew headlines, and some conservative ire, last week when he said his new bar Friends In Low Places would serve "every brand of beer."
- Some other downtown bars dropped Bud Light after the brand briefly partnered with a transgender influence, one of many corporate LGBTQ+ initiatives facing conservative scrutiny this year.
State of play: "There were some harsh things said," Brooks said during a livestream with fans. He addressed the broader implications of the beer debate and reiterated his commitment to diversity and inclusion.
- "I get it. Everybody's got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me."
What he's saying: "I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming."
- "So all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that's OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine."
The bottom line: "If you want to come to Friends In Low Places, come in. But come in with love. Come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind."
- "And if you're one of those people that just can't do that, I get it. If you ever are one of those people that want to try it, come. Let's go have some fun."
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.