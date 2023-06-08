USPS releases dog bite data for Tennessee, nation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dogs bit at least 84 mail carriers in Tennessee last year.

What's happening: The USPS released data last week showing the 10 worst "dog bite states" for its workers.

California canines were the fiercest, biting 675 people. Texas was second-worst (404), followed by New York (321).

How we ranked: Per an agency spokesperson, the state was 19th in the country.

Nashville only accounted for four of the "dog incidents" reported to the USPS last year.

State of play: The USPS says it trains carriers to make some noise or rattle a fence to alert — but not startle — a dog if they’re entering a yard. They're also told not to pet or feed a pooch.

But it's still best to keep your dog out of arm's reach.

Pro tip: Don't have a child get your mail as the dog may see the carrier as a threat to the kid.